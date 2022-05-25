ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 119,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,964. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

