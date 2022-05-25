ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 466.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,471 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.88. 4,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,869. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.22 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

