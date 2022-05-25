ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.79.

EXR traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.99. 20,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,502. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.67 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.