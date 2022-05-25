ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 25,869 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Boot Barn worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,061,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 128,543 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $12,379,000.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,192. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Shares of BOOT traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,415. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.52 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

