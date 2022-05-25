ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 53,150 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,150 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 352,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

