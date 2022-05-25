ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,934 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 29,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 28,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $1,381,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,278,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,401 shares of company stock worth $21,027,697. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

