ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,197. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

