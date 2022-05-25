Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 1,370 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average of $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

