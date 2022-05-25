Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 6,608 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.45. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

