Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 518,571 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $14,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 457,418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 258,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

