Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

