Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,448 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

