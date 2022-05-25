Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,016,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACLS opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

