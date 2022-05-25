Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.