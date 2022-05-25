Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 439.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

