Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.