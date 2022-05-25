Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

