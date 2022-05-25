Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

SAIA opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.64 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

