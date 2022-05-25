Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $198.18 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.07 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

