Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.15% of Clearfield worth $25,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Clearfield by 59.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $762.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

