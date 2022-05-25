Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 20,792 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 4,100,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

