Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.23. 431,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.31 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

