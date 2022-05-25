Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. 28,001,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,697,449. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,758 shares of company stock worth $9,217,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

