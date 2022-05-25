Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.79. 1,876,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,767. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

