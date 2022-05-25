Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $242.27. 1,298,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,828. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $231.95 and a one year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.19 and a 200 day moving average of $266.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.