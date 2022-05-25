Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

HBAN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,331,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238,510. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.