Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 210,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.73. 27,888,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,326,605. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average is $206.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

