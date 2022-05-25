Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.3% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $166,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.