Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Insider Robert Gavshon Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU – Get Rating) insider Robert Gavshon bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$47,850.00 ($33,936.17).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
About Cluey (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Cluey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cluey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.