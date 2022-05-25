Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Insider Robert Gavshon Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU – Get Rating) insider Robert Gavshon bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$47,850.00 ($33,936.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About Cluey (Get Rating)

Cluey Ltd, an education technology company, provides online tutoring and educational support services to school students in Australia. It offers tutoring services in the areas of English, mathematics, and chemistry for primary, secondary, and senior-level students through its online tutoring platform.

