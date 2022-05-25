CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 867,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.19.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

