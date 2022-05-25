Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 1.8%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.00. 9,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, TheStreet cut Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $54.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 22.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 263,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

