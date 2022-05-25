Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.73. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 4,930 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

