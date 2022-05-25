Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.38

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 158941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
Several brokerages have commented on CLPBY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,038.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)
Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coloplast A/S (CLPBY)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.