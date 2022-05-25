Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

