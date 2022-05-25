Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.52% of Compass Diversified worth $50,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

NYSE CODI opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.