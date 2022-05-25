Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.79–$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $554.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.41 million.Confluent also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 70,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 275,672 shares valued at $9,495,522. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

