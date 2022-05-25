Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

