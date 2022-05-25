Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.
Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
