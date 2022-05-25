ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,572. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 119,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $225,648,000 after buying an additional 513,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $109.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

