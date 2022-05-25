ContentBox (BOX) Price Up 45.9% Over Last Week

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $179.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00169626 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.