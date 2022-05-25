Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 976.8% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 155,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($106.38) to €95.00 ($101.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. AlphaValue downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($144.68) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($88.30) to €81.00 ($86.17) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

