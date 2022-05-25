Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,768. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $11,352,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $140,826,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.