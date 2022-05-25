Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Corning has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

