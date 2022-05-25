Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 294,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.