Cowen Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

HAIN stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,270,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 880.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 164.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

