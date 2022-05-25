Crane Co. (CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 8th

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Crane has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 52.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Crane by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

