Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $119.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE CR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.06. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crane by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,489,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

