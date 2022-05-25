CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Tops $82,284.84

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. CROAT has a market cap of $82,284.84 and $10.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,469,834 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

