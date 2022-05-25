Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004572 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00395922 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004655 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00189306 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

