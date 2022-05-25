CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tops One Day Volume of $48,894.00

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00008059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $348,019.93 and $48,894.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,466.51 or 1.00002610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 892,457 coins and its circulating supply is 146,562 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

