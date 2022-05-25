CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Brokerages expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $8.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year sales of $55.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.85 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $563.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $215,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

